I’ve never heard the name Adam Levine more than I have in the last week — and it’s something I didn’t particularly care to hear after that Super Bowl halftime performance back in 2019. But his behaviour needs to be talked about right now, and celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Chrishell Stause, Lili Reinhart and more have been weighing in on the Maroon 5 singer’s cheating scandal.

Quick recap: Levine has been accused of sending at least five women horny texts even though he is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. They’ve been together for eight years and share two kids — with another on the way. It’s all very fucking messy but you can catch up in this article here.

Now, other than regular people meme-ing the hell out of the situation, plenty of big names have weighed in on the matter. Let’s go through them one-by-one.

Sara Foster

I begin with Sara Foster — who I choose only to know as Naomi Clark’s devious sister, Jen, on the 90210 reboot— as it has spurred other responses that I’ll go through in due course.

Foster has taken aim at Sumner Stroh. She doesn’t say her name but truly, she doesn’t have to. In case you missed it, Stroh was the first one to come forward and share screenshots of exchanges with Levine on TikTok, claiming they had an affair for a year and that he wanted to name his unborn child after her. Yikes.

“Cheating is so gross. This woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video — putting it out there for the world to see for a pregnant woman to see when she could have just messaged her privately,” Foster said on the TikTok. “We don’t feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married and you participated.”

Um.

This prompted a reaction from Ratajkowski. Keep reading.

Emily Ratajkowski

Em Rata has posted a TikTok, stitching it together with Foster’s rant above, in defence of Stroh and women at large.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power. The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous, it’s predatory, it’s manipulative,” Ratajkowski said.