Cheating is bad, but finding out a 43-year-old bloke by the name of Adam Levine sexts like a 16-year-old extra on The Inbetweeners who has never rooted before? Good, hilarious, amazing and incredible.

ICYMI, Levine is currently embroiled in a très messy cheating scandal that now involves *checks notes* five women, who all claim he sent them the most ridiculously down bad DMs.

He’s apologised, as has his alleged mistress Sumner Stroh, who kicked off this entire mess when she uploaded a TikTok on Tuesday claiming Levine had an affair with her, and then wanted to name his unborn baby after her.

As a popular TikTok sound once said: “What on Earth is going on inside the House of Commons?”

If we pretend the aforementioned House of Commons is Levine’s mind, as far as I can tell, the Maroon 5 frontman’s brain has simply become riddled with horniness. Naughty thoughts are running amok in his noggin. It wouldn’t surprise me if he explicitly demanded his home be decked out exclusively with boob lights.

I say this because, quite frankly, the only person who would willingly install boob lights in their home would also describe a woman’s body as “absurd” and write “fuckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk” with that many Ks.

These are but the tip of the Adam Levine meme (Adam Lememe? Adameme Levine?) iceberg; the man has been feeding us with content. So without further ado, I present some gorgeous memes about the sheer literature the singing horndog has written in his DMs.

It is truly unreal how fucking hot you are. Like it blows my mind.

A wonderful genre of horny text that speaks for itself in meme form, IMO.

Holy fuck. Holy fucking fuck. That body of yours is absurd.

I love this category. I’m simply obsessed with the phrase “holy fucking fuck”, which sounds like something Winnie the Pooh would say if Christopher Robbin taught him expletives.

I may need to see the booty. Fuckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk.

I cannot, and refuse to get over “fuckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk”. I think I’m actually jealous a man has never said it to me before.

Also: booty. Such an intriguing word choice! I don’t think the messages would’ve been the same if he’d have said “ass” or “cake”. Like Goldilocks’ porridge, “booty” was just right.

Miscellaneous

These are outliers; they can’t be grouped with the other memes because they march to the beat of their own drum. And for that, I love them.

Well, there you have it. I can’t wait to wake up tomorrow and find out Levine replied to a woman’s Instagram story with: “Honk honk! Those breasts are sublime.” It’s within his vocabulary, people!

Source: Getty Images / Shlomi Pinto & Twitter / @cameronwilson