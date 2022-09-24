There has been one unexpected victim amidst the Adam Levine cheating allegation saga: actor Adam DeVine.

Eagle-eyed reader, as you may notice, the name Adam DeVine sounds very similar to the name Adam Levine. This fact has not escaped the aforementioned Mr DeVine.

To get you up to speed, a whopping five women have now claimed Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine put on his best moves like Jagger and sent horny messages. Those alleged messages have also given us the inimitable phrase: “That body of yours is absurd”.

Adam DeVine — who’s starred in flicks like Pitch Perfect, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and The Intern — weighed in on the sitch via Instagram, just to avoid any confusion.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife Chloe Bridges and I are doing great and going strong,” he said.

“I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer.

“We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Devine (@adamdevine) I won’t lie, that gave me a solid chuckle.

The Adam Levine allegations started with Insta model Sumner Stroh, who uploaded a spicy TikTok claiming she and Levine had an affair.

The wildest claim — as referenced by DeVine — was that Levine wanted to name his wife Behati Prinsloo‘s unborn child (!) after Stroh.

After Stroh uploaded her TikTok, Levine denied having an affair but admitted he “crossed the line” and “used poor judgement”. Like… yes.

“I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he said.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Four more women, including two models, a yoga teacher and a 21-year-old college student (WTF), have also now published receipts of Levine allegedly texting them.

All I’ll say is I officially have a new favourite Adam whose last name ends with “vine”.