A TikToker has come out with explosive claims that she and married man Adam Levine had an affair — during which he allegedly tried to name his unborn baby after her. Fucking YIKES.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh uploaded a bombshell TikTok where she claimed she and Levine were in a relationship for a year. She shared various screenshots of conversations between the two of them via Instagram DM, where he appeared to call her “fucking hot”.

Adam Levine is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, who he has been with for eight years and shares two kids with. These allegations surfaced three days after Prinsloo revealed she’s pregnant with their third bebe, which is just tragic. But it gets worse.

“Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point,” Stroh said in her TikTok. Ouch, lol.

“So, I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is.

“Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life.”

Stroh then shared screenshots of what appear to be messages from Adam Levine sent on Wednesday June 1 this year. What did they say? That he wanted to name his unborn fkn baby after her.

“Ok serious question,” The DM read.

“I’m having another baby and if it’s w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

He followed up with a shrug emoji (???) three minutes later.

He! Wanted! To! (allegedly) Name! His! Baby! With! Prinsloo! After! His! Mistress!

These messages apparently were sent *months* after the duo had ended their affair… unhinged, honestly.

Sumner Stroh said she felt like she was “in hell at this point” and sent the screenshots to her friends. However, she claimed one of them tried to sell the images to a tabloid, which is why she made a TikTok outing the affair.

“I was young, I was naive,” she said in defence of why she dated a married man. FYI, she was 20 years old at the same of the air and now she’s… 21.

“And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now,” she continued.

“So I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Honestly, this whole cheating scandal is messy from start to finish, but all I can think about is Levine’s poor wife.

At least this all came out before Levine and Prinsloo named the baby?

A teeny, tiny silver lining in an otherwise fucked situation.

Adam Levine is yet to address the allegations.