Pete Davidson, the man, the myth, the legend, has done it again: it appears the comedian is dating Emily Ratajkowski. Who, like his most recent relationships, is a super smart, very hot, slightly older, totally-out-of-his-league MILF. Which seems to be his type right now.

Instagram gossip mogul Deuxmoi first spoke of the rumours on the weekend, revealing Pete and Em Rata had been spotted on a date. The source claimed Pete’s hands were “allll over her” and the two were “holding hands” and “clearly hooking up”.

US Weekly has since confirmed the rumours, after an insider (grain of salt, etc.) told the publication the two have been talking for “a couple of months now” and “really like each other”.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source said.

The news comes three months after Pete split from ex Kim Kardashian, another very hot, recently divorced, totally-out-of-his-league MILF who he somehow dated for 10 months.

How does Pete do it, you ask? My theory is just that he’s a very nice man. Which appeals to women who have recently divorced total assholes. He makes a great boyfriend and even better rebound, I’m sure.

Speaking of recently divorcing assholes, Emily Ratajkowski left Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after being married for nearly four years amidst cheating rumours. Rumours that have never plagued the infamously over-committed and sweet Pete, bless him.

However, there’s a theory going around that the relationship the two are flaunting is actually a PR sham.

Blinds on Deuxmoi speculated the reasons behind such a stunt could be that a) Em Rata has entered her villain era and wants to make her ex jealous or b) Pete Davidson wants to distract from the alleged meltdown he had on the set of his Peacock show.

The latter is facing allegations of throwing candles through a trailer, damaging a truck windshield and throwing coffee on walls. A source also claims he “folded a TV in half inside his trailer” which sounds impossible for any human except the Hulk but go off, I guess.

The point is, these two would benefit from a PR relationship together. But I honestly hope they’re just dating because they make a great power couple.