Harry Styles Is Rumoured To Be Dating An Aussie Influencer & I Have Never Envied A Person More

Harry Styles left the country last week and the girls, gays and theys haven’t quite recovered. I think I speak for all of us when I say it took days, nay, weeks of preparation to decide on the perfect eye-grabbing outfit to stand out at his show. Let alone sprucing up my every day looks just in case I bumped into the One Direction Daddy and swiftly became his Aussie GF.

Just knowing he was strutting his stuff on Aussie soil was enough to have many of us falling to sleep imagining what it would be like if Hazza suddenly stopped his show, pointed to us in the crowd and said “you, it’s always been you.”

Just me? Yeaaah nice, no worries.

But according to some spicy tea from Woman’s Day, it seems that our Harry-attracting efforts were all in vain. An ‘insider’ source has alleged Styles struck up a relationship with gorg 28-year-old Aussie influencer Yan Yan Chan.

While Chan recently relocated to New York City, she’s a Sydney native who has become known for her work as a photographer, producer, creative director and stylist. Truly a multi-talented queen.

Styles and Chan have connections back to 2020 when they began following each other on Insta and the anonymous source tells us that they have “known each other for a while.”

Apparently Styles “loves keeping good company while he’s away from home” and Chan “by all accounts is a lot of fun.”

Who can blame him for reaching out to a hot, fun, Aussie gal he met up with one time? It’s like how I plan to hit up everyone I met on my last overseas holiday for cheap accomodation one day.

Heed that as your warning, my friends.

While Chan and Styles weren’t papped together, the pair are rumoured to have enjoyed a little beach vacay in Byron Bay which is one of Chan’s favourite places to hang, apparently. And we know Styles was there because he was spotted going for a jog in bright orange shorts.

Chan, who previously dated Aussie creative Nathan Jolliffe, was lucky enough to score a seat in a gold-class corporate box at Style’s final Sydney concert on March 4. But according to the source, Chan isn’t the type of gal to hook up with a celeb and broadcast it to her pals.

“While Harry’s closest knows exactly who she is, Yan Yan is the type of person who would never kiss and tell,” said the source.

She’s a bigger person than I am, that’s for sure.

Although Woman’s Day should be taken with a grain of salt, the juicy info comes after another source told The Mirror that “Harry is seeing someone” following his rough break up with Olivia Wilde.

“He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia. But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well,” the source claimed.

Now, I’m not sure if it’s the potentially unreliable anonymous sources or my sheer thirst for Mr Styles but I don’t think I’m totally on board with this rumour just yet.

We’ll keep you posted but just in case Harry reads this, my DMs are open.