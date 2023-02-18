Tea-spilling institution @DeuxMoi has sent the internet into a tizzy once after dropping a cryptic hint that fans believed to be about recently single Kendall Jenner and Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny. So is this all BS or is DeuxMoi on the money? Let’s investigate.

On Feb 16, the infamous Instagram account dropped the hint that “this single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club last night,” per Glamour.

Whenever the word “sister” is mentioned, naturally the breadcrumbs lead us straight to the Jenner-Kardashians.

What’s more, Bad Bunny is 28 years old and Kendall is 27. This makes them not only in similar tax brackets but also part of similar generations.

A clip then emerged of DuexMoi herself chatting on a podcast in which she reveals that it WAS Kendall Jenner putting on the skates to play tonsil hockey.

Not only that but she also had it confirmed by a loose-lipped source on the ground.

“I have witnesses on the scene who saw her leave the club, it was the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles,” she said on the Deux U poddy.

“Kendall left the club, got into her car. Two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around.”

Now, that WOULD be a spicy meatball. However, there is still a lack of solid evidence to prove the two stars were indeed canoodling.

Even if they did share a moment (or a night) together, who’s to say it will ever happen again?

I dunno, I kinda ship it.

A fresh rumour also has it that the two went on a secret, second date alongside Justin and Hailey Bieber per The Sun.

My oh my.

Kendall Jenner has been single since the model and her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker broke up late last year.

People magazine reported that the couple had quietly cut things off in October due to their busy and conflicting schedules.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source close to the couple told People at the time.

Her fingers looked like they’d become alien length and it was beautifully chaotic.