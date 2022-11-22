Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits on their relationship yet again. After this breakup are simply losing count of how many times this couple has been on again and subsequently off again. Someone make it stop.

On Monday, People magazine reported that the couple had quietly broken up in October due to their busy and conflicting schedules. The update has only now trickled out into the news cycle, weeks after the fact.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source close to the couple told People.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

Oh, well that’s a little bit wholesome. Isn’t it?

It’s always nice when a celebrity relationship ends for a normal reason like conflicting schedules and not something horrifyingly dark. We stan a healthy breakup.

For context, Booker is a guard for the Phoenix Suns NBA team and Kendall Jenner is Kendall Jenner.

As if she wasn’t already busy enough, Jenner also recently launched her own brand of tequila called 818. The drop is named after the San Fernando Valley area code she grew up in as per Elle Magazine.

While any breakup is bound to be tinged with sadness, one door closing could potentially mean another door opening.

Specifically, a door could be opening for Heartbreak High‘s man-of-the-moment Josh Heuston who plays Dusty in the banger of a Netflix series.

Back in early October, Kendall Jenner left a spicy comment on one of Heuston’s TikTok uploads that sent the rumour mill into a tizzy.

It’s worth noting that while the private account Kendall supposedly used to comment is verified and has over 1.4 million followers, she has another TikTok account with 4.4 million followers.

One account for business, one for fun, perhaps?

Only time will tell whether the Hollywood bubble will bring them together. We can only cross our fingers and ship.

In the meantime, you can check out our full preview of Heartbreak High Season Two here.