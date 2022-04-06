Your fave British Prince of Pop Harry Styles said his upcoming flicks aren’t ones to watch with your Mum. Why? Well, probably because of all the hot gay sex in one of them.

Styles stars as a bisexual cop torn between his wife and a man he has an affair with in My Policeman. He also stars alongside Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde‘s upcoming Don’t Worry Darling. I’m sure he’ll deliver Academy Award-nominated performances in both.

An anonymous source told Deuxmoi in March he’d get his kit off in a spicy homoerotic sex scene in My Policeman. They claimed he had his whole Stylussy out in the flick and that fans (read: me) would love it.

And now we know that scene is gonna be some A-grade, certified Good Shit.

Styles appeared on UK radio station Capital FM on Tuesday. Host Roman Kemp asked the “As It Was” singer whether he could bring his parents to either of Styles’ upcoming films.

“I don’t know if you can watch either [of them] with your parents,” Styles said.

“Um, I’m gonna have to do another.”

Kemp then asked Styles about what it was like filming sex scenes, citing Bridgerton‘s use of a deflated netball behind the scenes to safely separate actors in a scene.

“I personally had no experience with a netball,” Mr. Styles said.

“I think it depends very much on who you’re working with and what the situation is.

“All I can say from my own experience is I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship with the people we were working with. That came first.”

Styles said the details of these scenes were discussed beforehand. But he also said he hadn’t done stuff like it before… “at least on camera”.

Harry Edward Styles! Please!

“Above the filming, above anything that’s happening with the cameras, me and you, we’re doing this together. And we trust each other [so] if [at] any point we can stop whenever,” he said about the experience of pretending to fuck on camera.

All of a sudden, I need a nice, cold shower. Between Harry Styles’s intimate description about trusting your partner in a sex scene and Oscar Isaac giving us permission to call him “Daddy”, it’s been a bit of a day.