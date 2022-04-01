Who gave Harry Styles permission to be this horny on main with his new video clip? If you haven’t played it on a loop all day like some of us, young Harold released his newest single today and it’s a gorgeous bop to usher us into autumn.

The new track “As It Was” dropped bright and early this morning and brought with it a gorgeously choreographed and shot video clip.

Has it sent me into a full meltdown seeing Harry wear a red, sequinned and flared jumpsuit? Absolutely. And when he stripped down to matching red jocks? I am, quite honestly, looking respectfully.

Keen fans with sharp ears picked up a potential reference to Olivia Wilde‘s two kids woven in the lyrics of this new Harry track.

Deep in the bridge before the close of the track, Harry sings about someone leaving America with their children.

“I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was,” he sings.

“Leave America, two kids follow her. I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin’ it first.”

Fans on TikTok think this particular lyric could also be a reference to his parents following their divorce when his mum moved from America back to the UK with Harry and his sister Gemma.

At the top of the track, we hear a child pleading that they want to “say goodnight” to Harry, which could also be one of Olivia’s two kids. An annotation on Genius reckons the voice belongs to the daughter of film producer Ben Winston, who is Harry’s god-daughter.

Another beautiful easter egg about Harry’s newest track is about the team who produced the video clip — and likely caused the collective heart rate of the world to spike.

Tanu Muino — who directed the video — is Ukrainian, as is her team. She said working with Harry on the video clip for “As It Was” was bittersweet. Firstly because it was a “bucket list dream” for her, but the second day of filming was February 24. The day Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

“Directing a Harry Styles video was a bucket list dream come true for me as he’s my favourite performer,” Tanu said.

“Shooting him was bittersweet as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of the shoot, my country Ukraine was invaded so you can imagine the insane emotions we had while shooting.

“Me and my team from Ukraine poured so much love into this video and you can see it on screen. It will be a music video I will never forget and now I can happily retire.”

Oh God, my heart. Knowing that and re-watching the video clip gives it this whole extra depth to it. It’s even more stunning now and I’m going to piss tears even harder every time I watch it, just knowing what that team was emotionally experiencing on set.

Fucking hell Harry, way to absolutely ruin us on a spiritual level with this one.

Harry’s new album Harry’s House is due out on May 20th, and you can sort yourself out with a preorder on the record’s website.