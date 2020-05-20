Ephrata, a model who starred in the music video for Harry Styles‘ Watermelon Sugar, has called him a “consent king” for how considerate he was on set.

The music video, which is an ode to touching and physical affection in the era of social distancing, was released yesterday on YouTube and has already hit #1 on trending.

Speaking with fellow model Aalany McMahan, who also appeared in the music video, on Instagram Live Ephrata spoke about her positive experience on set, especially with Styles.

“The people were telling him to touch my hair and play with it and he was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, pause – can I even touch your hair? Is that even okay? Ephrata recounted. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s so nice. That was really sweet.”

McMahan agreed, saying Styles was “very huge on the consent.”

“Consent king!” Ephrata called him.

Ephrata later asked Styles for his consent when she was told to kiss him on the cheek, which you can see in the music video. “They told me to kiss him and I felt like I had to ask, too. I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ and he was like, ‘Yes, go ahead!”

“That’s why it was so fun because everybody was so like comfortable,” Ephrata said.

“It was just natural,” McMahan added.

“Nothing felt like forced, people weren’t stuck up on set.”

Ephrata, a model from the #WatermelonSugar music video, talking about her experience with Harry on set on her Instagram Live. (via @tickIisharry) pic.twitter.com/AmsCBXQ9vx — HSD???? (@hsdaily) May 18, 2020

I know people say you should never meet your heroes in case they’re massive dicks or whatnot, but that just really doesn’t seem to be the case with Harry Styles. He is an angel. You just gotta love him, you just gotta.

Naturally, I’ll conclude this yarn with the below link.