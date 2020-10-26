My first thought after watching Golden, the new music video from Harry Styles, was not about his extensive collection of linen shirts or his ability to traipse around the Amalfi Coast whenever he wants. Instead, a distinctly 2020 concept crossed my mind: the clip looks pretty COVID-safe.

The Golden music video, which premiered online early Tuesday morning, basically shows old mate running around on his own for three-and-a-half minutes. Forget the orgiastic scenes of the Watermelon Sugar clip: when other people do appear in Golden, they do so as blurry figures on balconies, or obscured behind car windshields. For the most part, it’s just Harry. We stan a socially-distanced king.

Other highlights from the clip include Styles’ bright yellow fisherman’s cap, which he coordinates with a set of floral-print JNCOs; the perforated driving gloves he sports to avoid touching any virus-laden surfaces; and the way he nearly matched his nail polish with a post-box in the background.

The video’s release comes a few days after Styles revealed a special Fine Line vinyl box set. That seems handy for local fans, whose plans to see Styles live in 2020 were absolutely obliterated by the pandemic.

Enough of that, though. You’re here to watch Styles sprint around in a pair of trashed white Vans. Have at it: