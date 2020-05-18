Thanks for signing up!

Our tutti frutti king Harry Styles has just dropped the ~dreamy~ music video for his latest single Watermelon Sugar and I suddenly have a craving for some sweet-as watermelon.

In the clip, our handsome lad sits waterside as he chants the heavenly lyrics to his hella romantic (and deeply saucer) track from his second studio album, Fine Line.

tastes like straaawberries, on a summer eveniiiing <3

Check it out below:

The music video was filmed in Malibu on 30 January 2020 – the same location where Styles’ band One Direction filmed their first-ever music video, the iconic What Makes You Beautiful.

BLESS.