Last year I was gifted the Gucci fragrance that you’ll recognise from that hella dreamy ad featuring angel Harry Styles and honestly, wearing a scent that he endorsed has been the greatest honour that has ever been bestowed upon me.

But it’s a known fact that Harry also adorns his ~glorious~ bod with the Tom Ford cologne Tobacco Vanille.

So if you wish to enjoy the One Direction singer’s scent (ofc you do), you’ll have to pick up either bottle to spritz at your leisure.

But in these trying times, folks may struggle to afford high end brands, so for these people, we have a much more cost-effective solution.

Die-hard Harry stans over in the States got wind of the fact that Target US was spruiking a candle called Cashmere Vanilla which apparently smells exactly the same as the singer’s fave Tom Ford fragrance.

I’ve scoured the internet to track down candles with a similar scent available here in Oz and here’s what I’ve found for ya:

Pastel Candle Tobacco & Vanilla 226g (Myer), $29.99

MALIN+GOETZ Scented Votive Candle – Tobacco 67g (Cosmetics Now), $34.95

Tabacco Toscano Candle 200g (Libertine), $51

Basically what you’re looking for is any candle that combines the sweet scent of vanilla with musky and dark tobacco.

So if you want to bless your abode with the divine scent of Mr. Styles, you know what to do.

You’re very welcome.