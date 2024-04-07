G Flip Reveals The Golden Relationship Rule They Refuse To Break With Wifey Chrishell Stause

Aussie music legend G Flip has shared their golden relationship rule that they and Chrishell Stause refuse to break. And honestly, if I am looking at a celeb for any relationship tips, I’m immediately jumping into G Flip and Chrishell’s DMs.

If I could describe G Flip and Chrishell’s relationship, I would say they’re very reminiscent of that one couple from high school whom everyone approves of and is obsessed with.

Ever since the pair got married, we’ve fallen in love with all of their sweet antics, such as their online interactions and adorable red carpet moments. And let’s not forget that one time where they won Halloween via their couple costume, which was inspired by Troye Sivan‘s “One Of Your Girls” music video.

Most recently, G Flip has shared a deeper look into their relationship, revealing one non-negotiable rule they follow.

In an interview with QWeekend, the “Be Your Man” singer shared their marriage works on a “two-week rule”, which helps the pair navigate their busy schedules while maintaining a beautiful relationship.

To clarify what the rule is, it means that the singer and the reality TV star have “organised their hectic schedules” so they’re not separated for more than two weeks.

And for folks who are not familiar with their movements, G Flip is flying all around the world for their music and Chrishell is super busy with filming Season 8 of Selling Sunset.

“I like the two-week rule,” the award-winning singer began.

“There’s been a few times where it’s been like two weeks and two days, because we both have something on that we can’t work around.”

They then added that they tried to do more than two weeks without seeing each other, but it was not for them.

“We once tried three weeks, and we were both like ‘No, fuck this;” they added.

“Chrishell’s right in the thick of (filming Selling Sunset) … I’m feeling crazy for her. I don’t know how she does this. But, yeah, she’s awesome. And I can’t wait to see her in less than two weeks.”

Although the pair reportedly live together, it’s no surprise that their busy schedules keep them apart most of the time. But I’m glad they found something that works for them and it’s also something that I think is very healthy within a relationship.

Unlike this TikToker’s cooked long-distance relationship contract that featured a bunch of rules which included “location must always be turned on” and “every call seen must be answered.”

As Simon Cowell once said, that contract is “a no from me”.

