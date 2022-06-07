Apparently your new fave couple G Flip and Chrishell Stause looked v in love at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in LA.

“They were making out like crazy and seemed very in love with each other when backstage,” an insider told Daily Mail.

“They could not stop kissing and were very sweet with each other.” BLESS!

The source claimed that they avoided photographers when they arrived, “but when they got backstage they cut loose as they must have felt much more relaxed.”

“They held hands and rubs each other’s backs, it’s like they could not keep their hands off of each other,” the spy added.

“There is no doubt that they are very into each other because they were making out like teenagers, constantly grabbing each other like they were in lust,” said the onlooker.

“And Chrishell kept saying G Flip was ‘hot,’ it was very sexual and flirty, and it made quite the scene. People were looking,” they said.

“But at the same time, it was romantic. I mean, they are clearly in love and happy. It was cute that they are so into each other.”

G Flip recently recounted falling in love with Chrisell on the podcast PEOPLE Every Day