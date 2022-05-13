The moment we’ve been waiting for is here: G Flip has dropped their newest single and it’s paired with a wildly horny, bordering NSFW video clip with their girlfriend and Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause. Strap in and hang on, this one’s a hell of a ride.

After Chrishell confirmed she has been dating G Flip during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion earlier this month, the hot new couple has been teasing the shit out of all of us with snippets of them leather-clad in a torn-up convenience store.

I mean come on.

The wait is now over because G Flip has dropped the red-hot clip to their track Get Me Out Of Here and honestly I need to get me out of this office before I hit play again.

Chuck your Do Not Disturb and your Out Of Office on and take the next three minutes and 20 seconds to just experience this in its entirety.

Not only is this a huge bop but goodness me it’s horny as hell. Like I almost feel like I shouldn’t be watching this on my work computer or in a public space, let alone in the cold light of day.

My word I was not prepared for the level of heat this video has but I am so very glad it exists.

When I tell you I just 🥵🥵🥵🥵 @Chrishell7 @gflipmusic LAWD have mercy. I’m here for it. I’m literally speechless. — LANAYA (@lanaya_nay) May 12, 2022

I thought I was ready but I wasn’t ready pic.twitter.com/XITBbzAxMo — laurie (@feelingfletcher) May 12, 2022

The track itself is a gritty, grungy banger that flexes a more ratbag side to G Flip. In a release, they said the track explores the dynamics of yeeting out of a relationship when someone’s hurt you to the point of being “so emotionally done” that you simply have no fucks to give about them anymore.

Listening back to the track (and trying not to get deeply distracted by the video), it’s evident this Go Fuck Yourself energy runs deep throughout the song, with the grooving drumline solidifying it as a proper earworm.

G Flip is headed back to Australia to play Darwin’s BASSINTHEGRASS festival on May 21, and will return again later this year for both Splendour In The Grass and Spin Off festivals. They’ll then round out the year at Falls Festival, Spilt Milk and Lost Paradise. Can’t fkn wait to see them on Aussie stages again, I tell ya what.

I just don’t know if I’m going to be able to look at a servo the same way again.