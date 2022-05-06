Chrishell Stause revealed she’s dating Aussie musician G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion and I am simply obsessed. Get G Flip a cameo on Season 6 immediately.

Say it with me: we love to fucking see it.

There had been a couple of rumours that the pair were together because they’ve been commenting cute shit on each other’s Instagrams.

I mean, there’s been so much speculation that Chrishell commented “I feel stifled in my comments now😆countdown is on!🔥” on G Flip’s latest Insta post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G FLIP (@gflip)

But now the relo has been confirmed by Chrishell. It all went down on the Selling Sunset reunion episode, hosted by Tan France from Queer Eye. Quite a rogue hosting choice but I love it.

Now, in case you’re having trouble keeping track of the Selling Sunset lore here’s a quick refresher.

Chrishell started dating her co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim after Season 4 stopped filming. Their relationship is one of the big plot lines of Season 5, though we knew the couple broke up before the show aired.

Part of the reason they broke up is because Chrishell felt ready to have a family. Phew, speed run.

In the reunion Tan asked Chrishell about her dating life and brought up the fact she said she wants to settle down.

“You guys just saw that I had this serious relationship and obviously I am hoping to have a family,” Chrishell said.

But she explained she’s taken a lot of pressure off herself in terms of what that family looks like. Queen behaviour. Then she confirmed that she’s “having a lot of fun and dating”.

Tan obviously jumped on that little tidbit of info.

“You can’t just say that and think I’m not going to have 75 follow-ups,” he said, digging for more deets. Investigative journalist king.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Chrishell said.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well.

“I’ve recently been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

YESSSSS. God this makes me so happy. It turns out the rest of the cast didn’t know Chrishell and G Flip were dating, as confirmed by Maya Vander’s completely shocked face.

Chrishell Stause told the rest of the cast G Flip is non-binary and said they’re an “extremely talented musician”. She also spilled some tea about how they first met: on the set of G Flip’s new music video. According to Chrishell, “G definitely made the first move”.

During the reunion pics of the couple came up on screen. A clip from G Flip’s music video was also shared and it is fkn spicy.

“You’re a hot couple,” said Tan and honestly not wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Tan asked Jason how he felt that Chrishell was dating again and his response was pretty fkn sweet. Go my short king.

“They seem like a badass for one,” he said.

“And the smile that’s been on [Chrishell’s] face for the last couple of minutes makes me very happy.”

Chrishell Stause said she was “probably as surprised as anyone” about the relo and touched briefly on her sexuality.

“Nothing’s really changed for me, I’m still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human,” she said.

“I’m just very open to good energy and I don’t know what my future holds.”

I just can’t wait for more couple snaps.