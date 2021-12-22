In tragic news for Selling Sunset fans worldwide, actual angel Chrishell Stause and her bald king (slash actual boss) Jason Oppenheim have officially called it quits.

First Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa, now this? I’m beginning to think love isn’t real after all. Forget Omicron, the real pandemic is celebrity breakups.

In a lengthy statement posted on her Insta earlier on Wednesday, Chrishell said Jason “was and is” her best friend (aw) but that ultimately, they had different plans for their futures.

“Other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.

“Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best,” Stause said.

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind.”

Now that’s what I call both spicy and heartfelt. You can check out the full statement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Chrishell Stause’s co-star and bestie Amanza Smith commented in support, writing: “love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Emma Hernan, who joined the show’s cast in season four, also commented a string of supportive red heart emojis.

Jason’s twin brother Brett Oppenheim left a particularly tear-jerking comment on Chrishell’s post. He wrote “still my sis”, which is honestly so cute.

Jason also posted his own statement, in the honestly iconic format of a selfie with text written over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Oppenheim (@jasonoppenheim)

In it he said, “she was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.

“Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened.”

God, I can’t believe I’m tearing up over real estate agents.

It’s unclear how exactly the breakup will affect the show going forward, seeing as the pair weren’t public about their relationship while season four was filming.

As pointed out by People, Chrishell shared a vid of her and Jason in the season five makeup trailer a couple of days ago. Shooting of that season has reportedly just finished, so it’s likely that their relationship will be one of the focal points. Potentially, viewers will be waiting till season six to get more insight into their breakup.

But, there is some good news for anyone looking to fill the Selling Sunset-sized hole in their hearts.

Netflix has officially released a Florida-based version of the show called Selling Tampa and boy does it look good.

So while you’re crying about Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, distract yourself with a new cast and, most importantly, new ugly-but-fancy houses.