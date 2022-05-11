Chrishell Stause opened up about her sexuality in an Instagram vid after revealing she’s in a relationship with Aussie muso G Flip. Yes, my gay little luxury real estate-loving heart is still exploding at the news.

In case you missed the biggest LGBTQIA+ news of the last week, Chrishell confirmed something fans had been wondering for a lil while during the Selling Sunset reunion. Look, you can’t repeatedly comment cute shit on each others Instagrams without suspicions being raised.

Essentially Chrishell had been dating Jason Oppenheim, her Selling Sunset co-star and also her boss. LA is a wild place. They got together after season 4 of the show wrapped. When season 5 of the show dropped on May 2022 it had a big focus on their relationship.

The end of the season showed their relationship ending — something fans knew would happen because the couple formally announced their break up back in December 2021. We love a complex timeline!

Part of the reason they broke up was because Jason didn’t want kids and Chrishell did.

During the Selling Sunset reunion, Chrishell elaborated a little bit more about that and her relationship with G Flip. She explained while she’s still super keen to have a family, she’s taken pressure off herself about what her family “should” look like.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” she said.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well… I’ve recently been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

READ MORE Chrishell Stause's Response To Confused Reactions About Her New Relationship Is Flipping Iconic

Chrishell’s now elaborated on that a little bit and spoken more about her sexuality.

“In this current situation with G, it’s one of those things that yes, I wish [we are] in the same stage of our life and we want the same things,” she said.

“But that doesn’t diminish the deep connection that we have made and the way they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Chrishell Stause said she felt like had “so many more options and things in my future”.

“I know that some of you won’t understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person,” Chrishell said.

“It is about their heart and yes, there’s that part of you that is what you’re attracted to. But for me I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is.”

READ MORE G Flip Posted A Pic Of Chrishell Giving Them A Tatt & The Selling Sunset Crew Is Bloody Frothing

She then mentioned the fact that G Flip is non binary.

“Everyone is different but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male [and] female,” Chrishell continued.

“That’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix and I think it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level.”

For their part, G Flip commented: “Well said beautiful 🌈❤️✨”. My lord I am obsessed with this couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G FLIP (@gflip)

Chrishell Stause also spilled a little bit of tea on Jason. According to her he’s “living his best life”. And no, he’s not super cut up about Chrishell and G Flip.

“I think it looked one way… [but] we know the behind the scenes stuff,” Chrishell said.

“He’s living his best life and I want that for him.”

Short king summer!!!

Her parting words of wisdom?

“I’m enjoying life, I’m really happy,” she said.

As we love to see and hear. God, I know I keep saying it but I can’t wait for a G Flip cameo in Selling Sunset season 6. I will sell my soul to the fancy real estate gods just for it to happen.