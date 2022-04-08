My number one Selling Sunset queen Chrishell Stause revealed a legendary fk you to her ex in an interview with my number one American Idol queen Kelly Clarkson.

Chrishell rocked up on The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her new memoir Under Construction. She explained how she wanted to share “context” about her past relationships and experiences in the book.

“This was just a cathartic situation because so much is said out there and sometimes there’s not a lot of context,” Chrishell Stause said.

“[It was] coming from a healing place. I am past those things, I am healed, there’s no anger there.”

Look, we love to hear Chrishell has healed and grown from her experiences. She described the project as therapeutic and that’s truly great.

But I also wanted the tea and thankfully so did Ms Kelly Clarkson. Kelly brought up a story she’d heard about Chrishell selling the wedding ring she was given by her ex-husband Justin Hartley.

“So you sold your wedding ring to help pay for your new house. Was that therapeutic? Because I love that,” Kelly said.

Same, Kelly.

Chrishell Stause responded with a quote that I’m not 100 per cent sure makes logical sense but will live rent free in my brain anyway.

“When sometimes life gives you lemons, you gotta add a little vodka,” she said.

Selling the wedding ring your shit ex got you and buying a house is the vodka lemonade of life I suppose.

“I was trying to make the best out of a situation,” Chrishell explained.

Indeed, Kelly Clarkson put it best in her response: “what are you gonna do, keep wearing it?”

Chrishell’s wedding ring revelation came right as Netflix dropped the trailer for Selling Sunset season five.

LBR working at the Oppenheim Group is surely very handy if you’re looking to buy a fancy post-divorce house.

The trailer shows Chrishell Stause in a relo with Jason Oppenheim. The couple split up in December 2021, so it’ll be interesting to see how their relationship plays out onscreen.

Maybe the season finale will see Chrishell Stause buying a new house after her and Jason break up. If so, fingers crossed she gives us a gorgeous updated house tour with all the Selling Sunset gals. Even Christine.

Selling Sunset season 5 will premiere on Netflix at 5pm AEST on April 22nd.