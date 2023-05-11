Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Aussie musician G Flip have tied the knot after a year of dating. Love isn’t dead!

The happy couple announced their union via an Instagram post on Chrishell’s page. The adorable vid shows a heap of happy snaps and clips of the couple’s relationship before ending in a pic from their legit nuptials that made me scream with joy.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Chrishell also used the opportunity to plug her new spouse’s new single “Be Your Man” which was written about their relationship.

“If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote.

Aww! A huge congratulations to the happy couple!

If you want to listen to the heartfelt and beautiful song, click HERE.