Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Aussie musician G Flip have tied the knot after a year of dating. Love isn’t dead!
The happy couple announced their union via an Instagram post on Chrishell’s page. The adorable vid shows a heap of happy snaps and clips of the couple’s relationship before ending in a pic from their legit nuptials that made me scream with joy.
“Love doesn’t always go as planned…sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell captioned the video.
View this post on Instagram
Chrishell also used the opportunity to plug her new spouse’s new single “Be Your Man” which was written about their relationship.
“If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️🔥,” she wrote.
@gflipmusic sweetest angel having a cry at the end 😢 an amazing 1 year with @Chrishell.Stause ❤️ #fyp #foryou #foryourpage #newmusic #originalmusic #gflip #wlw #queer #gay #lesbian #lgbt #beyourman #nonbinary ♬ Be Your Man – G FLIP
Aww! A huge congratulations to the happy couple!
If you want to listen to the heartfelt and beautiful song, click HERE.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Selling Sunset’s Christine Has Gone Off At Chrishell (Again) For Bangin’ Her Boss In A New Poddy
-
G Flip Is Gonna Show Up In Selling Sunset S6 And We’ll Happily Take This Christine Trade-Off
-
Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Confirmed She’s Dating G Flip & New Fave Celeb Couple Alert
-
Selling Sunset Stars Chrishell And Jason Dating Has Done An Absolute Number On Fans