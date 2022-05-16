G Flip has officially cemented their relationship with Chrishell Stause by bringing the reality star Down Under for a lush trip.

The Selling Sunset babe revealed she’s in Sydney by sharing a series of pics and vids of her tour around the harbour.

They’ve done all the classic touristy shit from hitting up Taronga Zoo to going on a noice harbour cruise.

“Australia I love you!” Chrishell captioned an Instagram carousel of pics and vids.

“Thank you for the hospitality @tarongazoo Such a beautiful job being a conservatory for the animals! First time meeting a koala & a kangaroo. And the harbour is breathtaking.”

In one of her Instagram Stories, she even taste-tested a Tim Tam while being escorted around the harbour by boat, which is as bloody Aussie as it gets.

Oh and BTW, the Tim Tams got her seal of approval. OF COURSE!