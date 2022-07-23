If you’re at Splendour right now I suggest you keep an eye out for Chrishell Stause who has been spotted at North Byron Parklands. The Selling Sunset star is at the iconic festival with her partner G Flip, who is performing at the Amphitheatre tomorrow afternoon.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reporters on the ground at Splendour In The Grass right now who spotted Chrishell with G Flip backstage at the festival. As you can see, Chrishell looks like she’s having the time of her life.

She also looks warm and dry which alleviates any concerns I had about her getting stuck in the mud and consequently learning about our iconic schoolyard games. Maybe they do that in America too. I don’t know. But I truly hope she or her team got their hands on a pair of gumboots for the worst weather Splendour In The Grass has seen in its 20-year history.

The worst part of the splendour thing is that chrishell is there during this. Hope you’re having a nice time chrishell — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) July 23, 2022

Look, it’s not the first time we’ve had big-name celebrities at Splendour In The Grass. Plenty of the acts themselves are exactly that, and with the Gold Coast seemingly now filming every big flick under the sun, we’ve also had the likes of Amber Heard, Mark Ruffalo, Johnny Depp, Chris Hemsworth and more in the crowd.

But fuck me dead I know I’m not alone in being a huge fan of G Flip and Chrishell’s relationship. It was only earlier this week that rumours began to swirl around the couple’s possible engagement.

Chrishell posted a bunch of photos from her surprise birthday party wearing a big diamond ring on her left hand and followers of the pair went into meltdown thinking nuptials were on the horizon. “They are, in fact, not engaged,” Chrishell’s rep said at the time.

Engaged or not, I am obsessed with the relationship to the point of mild concern.