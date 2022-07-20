It is with a heavy heart I inform you that dream couple Chrishell Stause and G Flip are not engaged. Sure, this news has no effect on any of our lives, but tell me why I suddenly feel crushed?

Rumours of the couple’s engagement started to swirl after Stause posted a series of photos from her surprise birthday party wearing a gorgeous diamond ring on her left hand.

If the lights were to go out in Sydney, we could use Stause’s ring as a super-torch. That thing is SHINY.

Stause was celebrating her birthday at Catch LA, a gorgeous restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

The surprise bday bash was reportedly organised by Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim (who is also Stause’s ex) and Emma Hernan.

G Flip however was not in attendance. I imagine it has something to do with the fact that they can’t always travel between LA and down under, but who knows TBH.

“So my actual bday is Thursday, July 21st & thought I was just going to dinner with @emmahernan,” Stause captioned the pics.

“Bday elves Emma & @jasonoppenheim coordinated the absolute BEST early bday surprise!

“I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast — my 1st ever surprise bday party! My lil’ emo cancer heart is soooo grateful for the best friends a girl could have.”

A representative for Stause confirmed to Us Weekly that the mesmerising rock on her ring finger was not a sign she and G Flip were tying the knot. My day is ruined and I’ll never know peace.

“They are, in fact, not engaged,” they said, clarifying that the shiny piece of jewellery “is just a ring and nothing else.”

These are trying times out here folks. We are being bucketed with rain every day and a polar frost is coming to freeze our tits off.

Really the only thing we have to keep us warm inside is living vicariously through all of these celebrity engagement rumours and wholesome relationship piccies.

But hey, no rush G Flip and Stause, it’s still early days!