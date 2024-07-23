G Flip And Chrishell Stause Renewed Their Vows In Australia And The Photos Are Honestly Adorable

G Flip and Chrishell Stause are back in Australia and they’ve tied the knot… again! Yep, the lovebirds had a sweet vow renewal on Chrishell’s 43rd birthday.

Chrishell shared some photos and videos of the joyful celebration on her Instagram Story overnight, with one showing the pair standing at the altar as the entire room sang happy birthday to her.

“Bday/Aussie wedding/vow renewal with the whole Aussie fam,” she captioned the video.

The Selling Sunset star looked incredible, wearing a white corset dress with her hair in a relaxed updo. In contrast, musician G Flip went for an all-black look and finished off with a pair of sunnies and a black cowboy hat. Match made in heaven, honestly.

The couple also blessed us with a cute selfie, where Chrishell simply wrote: “BEST. DAY. EVER.”

It’s too cute, I can’t handle it. (Image: Instagram @chrishell.stause)

There was also a lil’ glimpse into just how wild their night got, with Chrishell choosing a few snaps to go up on her Instagram Feed.

They started out pretty tame, with the reality TV star posing for some snaps on the deck before the party started… and finished with her riding a mechanical bull in a short dress and no shoes. Icon behaviour!!!

“Thank you for all the bday wishes!! Sooooo sweet! I’m sorry if I haven’t responded. Last night was the 21st in Australia and we had a TIME,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Will post a million better pics but this is all I have to show for the best night of my life so far. The way it started, and the way it ended – ha!”

How all good nights should end. (Image: Instagram @chrishell.stause)

If that wasn’t proof enough that the pair are the real deal, G Flip shared the most adorable birthday tribute on Instagram. It’s had over 2.9 million views, and it’s enough to warm my cold dead heart.

“Happy birthday to my favourite person in the universe. I adore you with all my heart. You make every day better and I love doing life with you darling,” they wrote in the caption.

Chrishell is about to join Neighbours as Yasmine ‘Yas’ Shields, and she shared a screenshot showing she had to wake up at 4.53am for her first day of filming.

“Ok playtime is over,” she wrote.



Can’t wait to see Chrishell return to her soap opera roots – she got her start on US soaps All My Children and Days of Our Lives – and bring some Hollywood glamour into Ramsay Street. She’s gonna kill it!

