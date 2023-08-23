A Woman Has Shared The Relationship Contract She Made Her Long-Distance BF Sign & Yeah No Thanks

A long-distance (LDR) couple has gone viral for their mammoth relationship contract, which they both signed and to be honest, I’d rather hit my hip on every countertop for the rest of the year than deal with that list of requirements.

US couple Devon Motley (@devonrainmotley) and Geren Gathright went viral on TikTok after they shared a relationship contract that detailed a list of rules for their relationship when they move away from each other.

In the video, which now has more than 1.8 million, Devon wrote: “You and your bf write a contract so if anything goes wrong you can sue each other.”

The TikToker also added that they’ve watched Suits too much together — which would’ve probably impacted the way their relationship functions.

In the video, Devon quickly shows the agreement, and then it moves on to her partner, signing the contract to the theme song of Suits.

And with my ultra-awesome internet sleuthing skills, I’ve downloaded the vid and zoomed into the contract to inspect what this agreement involves.

According to the screenshot, the “LDA” reads:



“By signing this agreement, you acknowledge the following terms: Neither party is allowed to end the relationship until 09.01.2024 unless there’s a breach of one of the violations.”

(Image Source: TikTok / @devonrainmotley) (Image Source: TikTok / @devonrainmotley)

The violations go on to include cheating, slander against either party and neglect of the participating party’s emotional or physical state.

Right off the bat, my first concern is the date of when you can terminate the relationship. I know in America, their formatting of dates is month/day/year — so according to this contract, they’re only allowed to break up on or after September 1 2024. That’s like ages away!!!

The next thing that catches my eye is the list of things that are required within the relationship, that includes:

“All issues with the opposite party are REQUIRED to be brought to the attention of the party in question.”

“Arguments must result in a resolution, apology and closing action of affection (long distance will require a gift of some sort to be ordered to each party’s home).”

“Location must always be turned on.”

“Every call seen must be answered.”

“We must call at least once every day.”

“Keep in continuous contact throughout the day.”

“Always give extra reassurance.”

Sheeeeesh. I’m not one to judge relationships or individuals, but holy smokes, that’s a lot. I feel like being in an LDR requires a lot of trust for it to work. Not a contract.

I understand being paranoid about infidelity or not being satisfied with efforts made within relationships, but that’s where communication, trust, faith and pixie dust come in for relationships.

So far, the video has heaps of impressions. As mentioned earlier, it has more than a million views, more than 200K likes, and 15K saves, but Devon has shut off the comments.

Devon is also selling LDA Long Distance Relationship Contracts from USD $0.99 to USD$5.99.

(Image source: Devon Motley Shop)

I understand that cheating is a huge concern for relationships, but babes, you gotta have a little bit of trust in you.

Look at all the successful (please, look at only the successful ones) couples on 90 Day Fiancé, who literally survived being countries apart before joining in holy matrimony.

Really interested to see how the relo goes. BRB setting a reminder for September 2024.

Image Source: Instagram / @DevonMotleyy