Well, well, well: it sure looks like Pete Davidson, who people love to pretend is only fake dating Kim Kardashian, has gotten her name tattooed on his chest. These two are fast becoming my fave celeb couple ever.

The world may be convinced that Pete and Kim are a PR relationship but I disagree.

There are plenty of reasons to believe their relationship. The most obvious is that they’ve been dating for months and Kim has made the relationship Instagram official. Which is kind of a big deal for her.

Pete’s endurance of Kanye West‘s constant attacks of their relationship also don’t scream PR to me. Who tf would sign up for this type of harassment?

And now, the latest evidence: a selfie that shows a tattoo on Pete Davidson’s chest which looks suspiciously like the name ‘Kim’.

In case you missed where this pic came from, stand-up comedian Dave Sirius shared and then deleted what seemed to be screenshots of texts between Pete and Kanye on Sunday.

A lot of spicy stuff was said, but here’s where it got really interesting. When Kanye asked where Pete was, he sent a shirtless selfie and said “in bed with your wife”.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that there looks to be a new tattoo on Pete’s chest: hand-written letters that spell out “Kim”. Dare I say the couple are channeling the same unhinged-but-adorable energy as Kravis?

I’ll take this moment to remind you that Pete also had a bunny ears tattoo to represent ex-fiancée Ariana Grande. He covered it with a black heart after they broke up but that relationship sure as hell wasn’t a fake one. Tattooing a name seems even more intense.

Every day I become more convinced that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are the real deal, and honestly, I dig it.