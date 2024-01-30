Charli XCX Leaked A List Of Fkd-Up Marketing Ideas Her Team Suggested & What Are These Ppl On?

Fark me, there is nothing I love more than when celebrities turn on their own “people” (agents, publicists, etc) and expose just how ratchet the industry is for the world to see. The latest example being Charli XCX who has dropped an absolute doozy on social media and no doubt sent her “team” into a spiral.

The British singer, who is gearing up to drop a new album, leaked a list of ridiculous marketing ideas her team pitched to her, each one more mind-numbingly stupid than the last.

Charli wiped her Instagram clean — as all singers do when they’re about to drop new music — and shared the spicy post which contained a gorg grungey pic of the singer on one slide, and on the next was an email with all the aforementioned dumb ideas.

“Things have been boring without me. swipe for some marketing ideas i was sent last week :),” she captioned the post.

Have a go at it below, will ya?

What… on… god’s… green… earth??? (Credit: Instagram / Charli XCX)

The suggestions included having Charli XCX leak a sex tape, have a “Winona moment” (a reference to Winona Ryder who got caught shoplifting in the noughties) and, wait for it, having her run for president (???).

I actually really appreciate the fact that rather than roll with these bullshit ideas, Charli instead decided to leak the list on her social media to show her followers the kind of shit she’s dealing with here.

Rather than relying on the quality of the songs and Charli’s talent as an artist, her team have suggested a series of degrading publicity stunts, with the aim of copping clickbait headlines.

Welp, her team got their wish, but I’m betting they won’t be happy with the way that it all went down.

I hope the new Charli XCX era goes bonkers, thanks to this. And I hope she fires her marketing team and finds a better one that believes in her music for what it is and doesn’t resort to literal theft and infiltrating the White House to *checks notes* get streams on Spotify.