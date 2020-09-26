First, it was Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump and Kanye West who were celebs before making their presidential bid. Now apparently Meghan Markle could run for president in 2024, according to a close friend.

“One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up on her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” a close friend of the royal told Vanity Fair.

“I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president,” the close friend added.

However, other close friends of the duchess said she had no plans of pursuing a political career.

This comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry featured in a video to promote Time 100’s list of the most influential people in 2020.

In the video, the couple urged people to vote in Novembers election.

“Every four years, we’re told the same thing, this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is,” Markle said in the video.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity,” Harry added.

Markle has also been cold-calling voters with Gloria Steinem, encouraging them to vote.

As a member of the royal family, Markle is meant to remain politically neutral. But this latest move by the royal couple has lead to questions about whether she is making her political inclinations known to the public.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, they said “the Duke is not a working member of the royal family” and his comments were “made in a personal capacity.”

Since marrying into the royal family, Markle has had to tone down on her political activism and keep quiet to maintain political neutrality.

Before that Markle was vocal in her activism, particularly when it came to Donald Trump. In a 2016 interview with Larry Wilmore, she called Trump “misogynist, and so vocal about it.”

Trump responded with, “I didn’t know she was nasty.” I wouldn’t call that nasty though, I’d just call it stating facts.

After that video of the couple came out, Trump made it known that he was “not a fan” of Markle. Well, I’m sure she’d say the same for you too, buddy.

As much as it would be great to have a woman of colour as the next US President, it doesn’t seem very likely she will run for president. According to Andrew Morton, author of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, he said, “she has no chance of ever running for president. She would be eaten alive.”

Well, there goes that dream.