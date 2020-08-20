Kanye West has used an image of actress Kirsten Dunst in a poster for his presidential run and even she’s not quite sure why.

West took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an image for his #2020vision campaign because yes, he’s still gunning for this year’s presidential election.

But the real kicker here is that Kirsten Dunst, who is top centre in the image, has no fucking idea why, and doesn’t appear to actually be affiliated with Yeezy or his campaign.

What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it? ????????‍♀️ — Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) August 20, 2020

Similarly, Vogue editor Anna Wintour was featured in the campaign image despite not being affiliated with Kanye’s political endeavours.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to the Vogue editor and fashion icon confirmed that she didn’t give permission for her image to be used in the campaign.

We’re not going to go into a full US politics explainer here, but basically, Kanye West has almost zero chance of actually winning the election, even if people *wanted* to vote for him.

As it currently stands, West is only eligible to win a total of 31 electoral college votes. To win the actual presidency, he would need to win a total of 270 electoral colleges, which is far more than he’s even in the running for.

It’s incredibly unlikely that Yeezy will actually win the 2020 presidency, or any presidency for that matter. But it has reminded me that Paris Hilton For President is a very real thing we should be campaign for. Or at least a song that we can all have a boogie to.

Go on, get your cute little butt out there and vote.