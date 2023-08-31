Charli XCX Confirms She Had A ‘Falling Out’ W/ Rina Sawayama After Fans Noticed Her Unfollow

Fans of hyper-pop powerhouses Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama have clutched onto their pearls after realising the girlies are no longer following each other on Instagram. Charli has since come forward to confirm that their was beef that has now been squashed.

To give you a bit of context about the alleged friendship breakdown: earlier this week, fans noticed the “Speed Drive” singer was no longer following Sawayama on IG. On the same day that fans noticed the unfollowing, Charli went on to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted “messy era”.

Since then, fans have speculated about what caused the recent rift between the two pop faves.

In the early hours of Thursday, Charli popped back on X with an update about her current situation with the “Dynasty” songstress.

“Look — this all got a bit crazy — me and Rina spoke about things on the phone,” she began.

“My unfollowing (which happened a couple of weeks ago) was over a personal disagreement between friends, which we’ve now spoken about.”

She then followed the tweet with a shoutout to her collaboration track with Rina, writing, “Anyways steam ‘beg for you’!”

Although it is unclear what the “disagreement” was, some fans have speculated that it had something to do with Charli’s boyfriend, George Daniel.

You see, Daniel is the drummer for The 1975, linking him to probbo singer Matty Healy.

A couple of weeks ago at UK music festival Glastonbury, Sawayama went viral for throwing a verbal grenade at Healy before singing her hit song “STFU”.

“I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of these micro-aggressions,” the singer yelled.

“This goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast.

“He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough.”

Since then, fans have connected Charli’s unfollowing with Sawayama’s brutal — but needed — roast of the 1975 frontman.

After a little snooping on Charli’s IG page, it seems that she hasn’t re-followed the “Cherry” singer.

As for my queen Rina? She hasn’t spoken out about the beef. And upon reflection on her Instagram profile, she currently follows zero people.

