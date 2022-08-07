Kevin Federline has decided to speak up about Britney Spears after a decade of being close-lipped about his ex-wife and mother to two of his children.

As reported by Daily Mail, Kevin has taken part in a series of exclusive interviews for British network ITV where he talks about everything from Britney’s conservatorship to how often the kids see her – and why. I’m seeing dollar signs.

In the interview as quoted by the Daily Mail, Kevin reveals that 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden did not attend their mum’s recent wedding to model Sam Asghari in June.

He also claims the teens have chosen not to see their mother for months at a time, even though Britney bought a LA mansion that’s not too far from where the Federlines live.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” Kevin says.

Quick recap: Kevin Federline and Britney Spears got married in 2004 (which is almost 20 years ago, wtf) and had Sean Preston in 2005 and Jayden in 2006. They filed for divorce in 2006.

Spears last posted a pic with her sons back in March 2021.

Federline has been noticeably silent during Spears’ struggle with the 13-year conservatorship placed on her — which saw almost all aspects of her life controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

The Daily Mail reports that Federline believes the controversial arrangement “saved” his ex, and he says of his former father-in-law: ” ‘When Jamie took over, things got into order.” Hmm. If by “order” you mean “basic human rights taken away” then sure, go off king.

Despite this rather sympathetic view of Jamie, Kevin Federline admits the conservatorship took a toll on the boys.

“They’ve had a lot of questions about it,” Federline says. ‘I don’t know that I can answer all of them… but I just tried to explain to them that your mum needed help, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better.”

He adds: “This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else. It’s been tough.”

Sean Preston and Jayden currently live with Federline and his wife Victoria Prince. Federline’s two kids Kori, 20, and Kaleb, 19 (from a previous relationship) visit regularly. Federline and Prince also have two daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8.