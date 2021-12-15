Post-conservatorship Britney Spears is an international treasure that needs to be protected at all costs, and nothing proves that more than her Instagram post telling Diane Sawyer to “kiss my white ass” for that 2003 interview. Go off my emancipated queen!!!!

To refresh your memory, Diane Sawyer is the infamous interviewer who blamed Britney for her public break up with Justin Timberlake, slut-shamed her, and justified Kendall Ehrlich‘s comments about wanting to shoot Britney. Specifically, she framed the violent comments as just regular motherly concerns, which obviously left Britney a sobbing mess.

God, 2003 was a fkn time, and now Diane is paying for her sins.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago? What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Britney wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post.

“Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!!

“When did I have a shopping problem? When I never left my apartment???”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears’ IG Posts (@britneysigcomments)

Britney then went on to detail how much she struggled after her break up with Justin.

“Something I never shared when I had that big break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterward… I never spoke to anyone for a very long time,” she revealed.

“I was in shock … pretty lame of my dad [Jamie Spears] and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak … two days later, they put Diane Sawyer in my living room … they forced me to talk!”

Wow, Jamie Spears forcing Britney into doing something she was uncomfortable with?? Never would have guessed.

READ MORE Britney Spears Is Finally Free From Her Conservatorship, AKA Feeling Stronger Than Yesterday

“I was a baby,” Britney continued. “I was almost 22 and didn’t understand, but I fucking do now.”

“She said ‘a woman or a girl’ … I would like to say now, ‘Ma’am I’m a catholic slut!!!”

“She can kiss my white ass,” Britney said, and honestly, Diane isn’t worthy of the honour.

The rant doesn’t end there either, with Britney then coming for her family and the entire state of California. Drag them sis!!

britney: *ends diane Sawyer, her dad and the state of California*

britney in the same sentence: I bought Christmas socks, chocolate and white wine. queen behavior if u ask me pic.twitter.com/smsAlOVePV — bran???????? (@Original_pearl8) December 13, 2021

“I went to an ATM and was so proud of my $300… and no I’m not embarrassed to share this… well maybe a little… but I’m more embarrassed about my family for condoning the fact that I wasn’t allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little ass off for them.

“I’m embarrassed for the state of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime… I’m embarrassed for all of them and I’m sad for them because I know my value and worth now… and they LOST me!!!”.

Damn right they did.

Britney finished her lengthy post with a cute note about buying herself wine, chocolate and Christmas socks. Which is sweet, but also sad, because it’s the first time she’s been able to buy herself things for Christmas without permission in a very long time.

Hopefully, it’s the start of something new for our newly freed queen.