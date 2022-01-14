Britney Spears has sensationally ripped in to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears after that ridiculous interview, and oh lord this is everything I’ve ever wanted and more.

In case you missed it, Jamie Lynn, Britney’s younger sister by 10 years, did a sit-down interview earlier this week that was widely criticised by fans as self-victimising and gaslighty.

The TLDR is that Jamie Lynn implied she was the real victim (even though Britney was literally trapped in an abusive conservatorship for 13 years), and that actually this whole time she tried to help Britney but that her attempts went ignored. You can read all the shady tea here, if you want to raise your blood pressure.

Okay now that we’ve got that out of the way, back to our queen Britney who has come out swinging on social media to call out Jamie Lynn’s opportunistic use of her older sister’s trauma. C’mon, it’s what we were all thinking.

In a lengthy notes app screenshot which also describes her fever (babe, please get a COVID test), Britney called out Jamie for writing a book about experiences that weren’t even hers.

“Anyways, the 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behaviour was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless they want to sell a book at my expense??? Really???” she wrote, referencing Jamie Lynn’s claims that Britney’s behaviour was “paranoid” and “erratic”.

She then went on to address the beef between the two after Jamie Lynn performed remixes to Britney’s music, which the pop queen was “deeply hurt” by because she felt that her work was being co-opted and profited off while she had so little autonomy.

Britney acknowledging how JL literally would not have a career if it wasn’t for Britney giving her a platform…the tea is hot today ladies — J ???? (@spearsweetie) January 13, 2022

“I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!” she said, saying it angered her to see thirteen years of her work condensed into a small show by someone else.

“They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it. But see, now it’s a joke… the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her!!!” Britney said, and then she sarcastically wished Jamie Lynn well for her book release. We love a petty queen!!

She said after all this, she’s going to take a break from Instagram, which is totally understandable but I will miss my clapback queen.

“I won’t be doing Instagram for a while. The media, this business has always been extremely hateful to me. I’ve given enough.”

Britney finished up her lengthy post by reaffirming that her family “ruined her dreams” and tried to make her look like “the crazy one”.

“My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always and I am disgusted with them.”