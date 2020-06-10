Thanks for signing up!

We’re three episodes into the revamped Big Brother and there’s already a serious controversy surrounding the series.

Fans have taken to Twitter to call out the show after the first three evictions involved three out of the four people of colour being kicked out by the Housemates.

There was Laura in ep 1, Allan in ep 2 and Soobong in ep 3.

Just wanted to point out that the house has voted out 3 POC #BBAU — dorkus malorkus (@CTHULHUMYTH0S) June 10, 2020

Of course the house is voting out the POC first. #BBAU #BigBrotherAU — VicIsMe2020 (@Me2020Vic) June 9, 2020

3 out of the 4 POC have been evicted during the first 3 weeks on #BBAU…. perhaps I was onto something when I decided to not watch ???? miss Angela better win it though — robertᵇˡᵐ (@realityrxbert) June 10, 2020

Absolutely critical to point out that 3/4 POC's that were cast for #BBAU have gone in the first week. This once again shows that we have a long way to go to ensuring that Reality TV casting in Australia is diverse (not just for #MasterchefAU). — ???????????????? ???????????????? (@AdamRida) June 10, 2020

three days in a row the POC have gone…..don’t like that #BBAU — jasmine / bIm (@rubberssouls) June 10, 2020