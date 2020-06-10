We’re three episodes into the revamped Big Brother and there’s already a serious controversy surrounding the series.

Fans have taken to Twitter to call out the show after the first three evictions involved three out of the four people of colour being kicked out by the Housemates.

There was Laura in ep 1, Allan in ep 2 and Soobong in ep 3.

