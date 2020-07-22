Thanks for signing up!

After 6 long weeks of nominations, betrayals and tea tantrums, one of Australia’s most polarising shows on telly has finally wrapped up, with Chad Hurst being named the official winner of Big Brother 2020.

Chad had made it to the final three alongside Sophie Budack and Daniel Gorringe, following last night’s ousting of ex-housemate Mat Garrick. It’d been a highly-publicised romance v bromance situation, but in the end, it was the public’s vote that led Chad to an emotional victory. (He even managed to drop a couple of F-bombs in there after winning. Apologies, Sonia.)

Look, Chad, I love this for you, but I think we can all agree that the true winner of this season was Angela, our tea-pouring queen. She deserves her own reality show ASAP. *Doffs hat*

As always, Twitter had a lot to say about the affair. Check out some of their thoughts below.

IM CRYING CHAD WON BIG BROTHER AND IVE NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY, HES A SUCH A HUMBLE AND GENUINE GUY CONGRATS CHADDY !!!????#BBAU pic.twitter.com/MzaCexgFMH — spencer REST EASY NAYA???? (@spence__martin) July 22, 2020

Fuck social distancing I guess #BBAU hahahaha — Laurie (@laurevision) July 22, 2020

The best man definitely won #bbau — Angel (@tattedxbiebs) July 22, 2020

F bombs on live tv, no social distancing and Chad winning #BBAU. pic.twitter.com/Q5ITbHcJ0F — Anthony Farrell (@AnthoBuzzTV) July 22, 2020

Good on Chad but why is it so awkward ???? #BBAU — ???? (@n1jaaay) July 22, 2020

chad really just said fuck twice on live tv lmao #BBAU — brooke (@taaikawaititi) July 22, 2020

Thinking of all the angry footy boys right now #bbau pic.twitter.com/7fNXPQlcqf — daniele (@dcagiunta) July 22, 2020

Nothing but respect for MY big brother winner #bbau pic.twitter.com/vxUASEvgIH — Bella (@bellaabrookss) July 22, 2020

‘Til next season, mates.