After 6 long weeks of nominations, betrayals and tea tantrums, one of Australia’s most polarising shows on telly has finally wrapped up, with Chad Hurst being named the official winner of Big Brother 2020.

Chad had made it to the final three alongside Sophie Budack and Daniel Gorringe, following last night’s ousting of ex-housemate Mat Garrick. It’d been a highly-publicised romance v bromance situation, but in the end, it was the public’s vote that led Chad to an emotional victory. (He even managed to drop a couple of F-bombs in there after winning. Apologies, Sonia.)

Look, Chad, I love this for you, but I think we can all agree that the true winner of this season was Angela, our tea-pouring queen. She deserves her own reality show ASAP. *Doffs hat*

As always, Twitter had a lot to say about the affair. Check out some of their thoughts below.

‘Til next season, mates.

Image: 7 / 'Big Brother'