It’s getting to the pointy end of the Big Brother Australia season and things are really starting to heat up.

In tonight’s episode, the housemates had the opportunity to win either a reward for themselves, or a punishment for another contestant.

As you’d expect, they all decided to gang up on Kieran, especially Dan.

At first, it was hilarious and a bit of payback for the fact that Kieran hadn’t been pulling his weight in the house. Just a bit of harmless fun, you know.

Oh my god…this is fucking hilarious ???????????????????????????????? #BBAU — Stevie Gee (@Gtrain78) July 13, 2020

We’re all here for a bit of harmless banter, but Dan and Matt took it a little far when they dirtied literally every dish in the kitchen.

the first punishment for keiran was fair but now they're just bullying honestly #bbau — muriel (@sunsetjaureguii) July 13, 2020

Sure, Kieran is young and immature, but Dan is acting like a child.

Kieran is immature but Dan is a fucking child. #BBAU — Byron (@justbyron) July 13, 2020

Dan acts like a 14 year old #BBAU — KJ (@Iouisandmalik) July 13, 2020

Nobody likes a bully, which seems to be a damn shame for Dan and Matt, who have just lost some fans.

Ok Dan. That’s just bullying now ???? #bbau — Emma H ???? (@EmmaH1123) July 13, 2020

Dan and Mat getting the dishes dirty on purpose is just bullying at this point ???? #BBAU @bigbrother_au — Stephen Anderson (@thestephena) July 13, 2020

We simply don’t care for this nastiness. Make it stop.

For two men who never stop complaining about a lack of food, they sure are happy to waste it.

still using up your food resources is dumb as hell. idiots. #BBAU — Alisha. (@Lisheon) July 13, 2020

#BBAU Trust those boys to waste their food and then complain about it — Jen (@jen_tpwk) July 13, 2020

The new show format unfortunately means we haven’t seen the bullying tactics backfire on contestants, but it sure is making viewers uncomfortable.

These people are not very nice. Bullying is out, kindness is in. This sort of thing makes me feel uncomfortable; seeing someone picked on. #BBAU @Channel7 @bigbrother_au — jeanvb (@jean_virginia) July 13, 2020