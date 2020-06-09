Thanks for signing up!

The new and improved Big Brother has returned and punters seemed to love the first ep, all except for one detail… the big boi’s voice.

Folks have called out the new Big Brother voice, claiming he sounds “like a serial killer.”

Did someone accidentally activate the ‘creeper’ filter for the @bigbrother_au voice? ???? #BBAU — Damon Jackman (@damoj88) June 8, 2020

The big brother voice is odd…I don't know if I like it#BBAU — Alaisdair (@alaisdair) June 8, 2020

His voice is even too robotic. I like the old BB voice #BBAU — ???????? Katie ???? (@ktdenise) June 8, 2020

Is the @bigbrother_au voice creeping you out a little? #BBAU — Melissa Bubbles ???? (@Melissa_Bubbles) June 8, 2020

Why did they ruin Big Brothers voice ???? #BBAU — Loddy (@sumwheresmiling) June 8, 2020

I already hate the voice #BBAU #bigbrotherau — Socially Distant Stevetothe0 (@Stevetothe0_) June 8, 2020