The controversial Big Brother VIP kicked off last night and it’s already aired multiple offensive scenes that had folks on Twitter going off.

In one scene in particular, we see a large amount of food discarded into a garbage truck which, as viewers pointed out, is an incredibly crappy sight to see, considering the amount of starving people in the world during the pandemic, including in our own country.

That food wastage is awful, who gave the go ahead for that? Rlly gross… #BigBrotherAU — ʕ •ﻌ • ʔ???? (@plantjoons) November 1, 2021

Wtf – people are losing their jobs and starving through the pandemic & in society in general, & BB decides to throw perfectly all that perfectly good food in the bin for a gag? Do people really consider this entertainment? Who comes up w/ this crap? #BigBrotherAU #bigbrothervip — Carrie Smattick (@carriesmattick) November 1, 2021

Sorry but that’s a huge waste of food! Especially given the times at the moment and so many people are struggling to work and feed their families! Do better big brother #BigBrotherAU — kaity (@kaityhorner) November 1, 2021

Nothing like wasting hundreds of dollars worth of food during a time where there are so many that could do with a free meal… #BigBrotherAU @BigBrotherAU — Josh (@TheBoringGit) November 1, 2021

@BigBrotherAU who’s idea was it to destroy perfectly good food in the middle of a global pandemic and climate crisis when there are millions of people living in poverty in Australia? ???? #ClimateCrisis #BigBrotherAU #COVID19 — Sheridan Clark (@Clark_Sheridan1) November 1, 2021

#bigbrother #bigbrotherau #bigbrothervip Seriously! People starving in our own country and you think it is good entertainment to tip an entire feast into the garbage truck? Perhaps you could throw a few producers in there too. #absolutelydisgusted — n0w0rries (@n0w0rries_) November 1, 2021

And that wasn’t all.

The first Big Brother VIP episode also saw Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr slam his sister as “cold” right out of the gate (he wasted no fucking time, did he?). What’s worse is that this is all happening in the wake of the coordinated racist attack on the actress.

Meghan has been very open about how her mental health took a serious hit as a result of the racism and abuse she copped at the hands of the royal family, so seeing her torn down on our screens was disturbing to watch, to say the least.

Whoa OMG #BigBrotherAU, #MeaganMarkles brother dishing on his baby sister on TV.

Shame — Justice Aunties (@JusticeAunties) November 1, 2021

Overall, people were disappointed by the crop of contestants they’ve secured this year, all of whom are either grossly controversial or simply unrecognisable to the audience.

#BigBrotherAU shouldn’t be called BB VIP. Rather “BB who are they” — ???? FFS get Vaxxed ???? (@doczim) November 1, 2021

Wait. Who are these people? #bigbrotherau — Dusty Pee (@DustyPee) November 1, 2021

Big Brother VIP continues tonight, if you can stomach it. Me? I’d rather stare at a brick wall.