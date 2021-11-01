The controversial Big Brother VIP kicked off last night and it’s already aired multiple offensive scenes that had folks on Twitter going off.

In one scene in particular, we see a large amount of food discarded into a garbage truck which, as viewers pointed out, is an incredibly crappy sight to see, considering the amount of starving people in the world during the pandemic, including in our own country.

And that wasn’t all.

The first Big Brother VIP episode also saw Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr slam his sister as “cold” right out of the gate (he wasted no fucking time, did he?). What’s worse is that this is all happening in the wake of the coordinated racist attack on the actress.

Meghan has been very open about how her mental health took a serious hit as a result of the racism and abuse she copped at the hands of the royal family, so seeing her torn down on our screens was disturbing to watch, to say the least.

Overall, people were disappointed by the crop of contestants they’ve secured this year, all of whom are either grossly controversial or simply unrecognisable to the audience.

Big Brother VIP continues tonight, if you can stomach it. Me? I’d rather stare at a brick wall.

