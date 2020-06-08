Thanks for signing up!

Big Brother Australia is back, baby! Although… do we love it? Australia isn’t sure yet, it turns out.

With a brand new format and no more live evictions, we knew things were going to be super different on this show we all nostalgically love. But they were like, REALLY different.

First, there was the whole not-real-time thing. The show was pre-filmed, but we’re all still a bit confused as to how that actually… works.

Mmmm… I wanna love this but struggling. We can’t get emotionally invested and involved with people if they go so quickly! I’m really missing the day-to-day “live” aspect. Feels so over produced now. #BigBrotherAU #BigBrother — Sassy M (@sassypantz86) June 8, 2020

So how does the new format work if the show was filmed months ago? How do we vote? #BigBrotherAU #BBAU pic.twitter.com/uBVH8QzD0U — Nadi (@nadigents) June 8, 2020

Like the bit where Sonia excitedly told us she was going to chat to the housemates “live”?

What's the point of speaking to the housemates "live" when the whole show is pre-recorded? #BigBrotherAU — O'Malley (@Skualg) June 8, 2020

Then there’s the format. Instead of a focus on people stuck in a house slowly driving each other mad, the new Big Brother looks set to be all about challenges – and they’re booting people every episode. Sound familiar?

This entire format is basically Survivor-in-a-House. #BigBrotherAU — O'Malley (@Skualg) June 8, 2020

Just to reaffirm #bigbrotherau is just #survivorau in a house we’re now at what is basically tribal council ???? — Lee Thompson (@leedanthompson) June 8, 2020

Big Brother is the Aldi version of Survivor #BBAU #bigbrotherau — Beebb (@BiancaAkbari) June 8, 2020

But the most contentious moment was the eviction of Laura – after other contestants said they were “scared” of her.

Hey guys, #bigbrotherAU is really progressive this time around, so much inclusivit- Oh, they just said they’re “scared” of a WOC with opinions. As you were. — Kirri (@matineeidyll) June 8, 2020

first person to be evicted from big brother australia in 2020 is a black woman .. on brand for australia #BigBrotherAU #BBAU #bbaus — ayan (a-yarn) (@waa_ayaan) June 8, 2020

Honestly, yeah that was fucked.

Still, people are hopeful things might improve.

They better be popping Hot Dogs in as an intruder #BigBrotherAU pic.twitter.com/MfLAerhXFT — amy charleston (@amycharleston) June 8, 2020

Honestly? Same.