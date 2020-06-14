Big Brother Australia is back for a second week and we’ve already got our first showmance between Chad and Sophie and it turns out the internet doesn’t love it.

Tonight’s episode saw contestants face their fears, including Dan losing his absolute shit over some pigeons, which is a deeply relatable mood. But it seems like the fondue feast prize was filled with some sort of aphrodisiac because Chad and Sophie really turned up the googly eyes and swooning after it.

For starters, we’re precisely 0% surprised that these two are keen to bump uglies.

Our first showmance of the season. Chad and Sophie! #bbau — sickandtired (@wuksbackup) June 14, 2020

Chad and Sophie are in a showmance? #BBAU pic.twitter.com/IV64t2v3lJ — Alfie Sheldon (@AlfieS12) June 14, 2020

Oh I knew Sophie and Chad would hook up! @bigbrother_au #BBAU — REGINA SORENSEN (@BBreggie) June 14, 2020

But just because we *expected* it doesn’t mean we’re happy about it. Some fans reckon its all a bit too forced on Big Brother’s behalf at this point, making it feel inauthentic and just really cringey.

this is going to be a waste of an episode if they’re just forcing sophie and chad #BBAU — jasmine / bIm (@rubberssouls) June 14, 2020

But others just aren’t too keen on them at all.

How I feel about Chad and Sophie’s showmance… #BBAU pic.twitter.com/Q3wg1UjpRj — Jordan Grant (@jordiashley) June 14, 2020

Sophie darl don’t do it. Chad has a tattoo on his chest that says ‘Living The Good Life’ in cursive. You’re better than that sweet. #BBAU — Nic Kelly (@nicwkelly) June 14, 2020

Some people, however, did find them kinda cute. But let’s be real here, they’re the sort of stupidly-attractive but uber-annoying couple you follow on Instagram only to complain to your friends about how cringey their romance is. You know the ones. We get it! You’re in love, good for you.

Chad and Sophie are so adorable I can’t deal #BBAU — Lola ???? (@ManicLola) June 14, 2020

Aww, Chad & Sophie are snuggling up together in bed! #BBAU — Jimmy Lafazanos (@CyberTronX280) June 14, 2020

They truly are the couple that you love to hate. Attractive, happy, cute. This is what reality TV romance dreams are made of.

Awww Sophie and Chad would have the cutest babies, I mean….they'd be dumb as a fucking bucket of rocks but really really cute! #BBAU #BigBrotherAU — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) June 14, 2020

Now that the couple have shared their first kiss, we all know they’re going to be a major storyline for the rest of the season. So kick back, relax, get yourself a bucket of popcorn and get used to the smooch-fest.