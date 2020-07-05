The Big Brother housemates were finally put in coronavirus lockdown tonight and hoo boy, it’s wild. Remember way back when we didn’t know about coronavirus? What a simpler time that was.

Given the fact that the whole world is a bit of a shit show, contestants were given a chance to call their family members. You know, because Big Brother really ~cares~ and not at all as a desperate attempt to make us like Dan.

The narrative Dan is getting is super annoying…. and unfair. #BBAU — Kate (@khltlooking) July 5, 2020

At this point, we’re all well aware that the producers want Dan to win, but good lord, can they be a bit more subtle?

They keep pushing the Dan + *insert girlfriend’s name I’ve forgotten here* narrative, as if it makes him sound like this sweet guy that we should all love. But honestly, nobody is buying it. To be quite honest, it just makes us all think he was a bit shit to his girlfriend and now she’s stuck with him (again).

This Dan scene, just like the scene in the last episode, is so loaded with intentional key components to tug on our heart strings. It’s so obvious who the producers want to win and it pisses me off quite frankly #BBAU — Scott Connell (@scottconnell_) July 5, 2020

Trust us Big Brother, nobody – and I repeat, NOBODY – gives a shit about this love story.

no one cares about anna’s and dan’s love story i promise u big brother #bbau — sophie ♡ (@voguesjace) July 5, 2020

If they were going to push this narrative, they should’ve at least warned Dan not to get cozy with Talia in the first few episodes, because fans are pissed.

Wait dan has a gf but was getting cosy with talia at the start??? #BBAU — Bree ???? (@ImpactPrincess) July 5, 2020

We don’t care about the storyline. We simply do not.

Stop trying to make us care about this Dan love storyline. We don’t care. #bbau — Dale Roberts (@ozdale) July 5, 2020

But we *especially* don’t care about Daniel proposing to his girlfriend (who he only JUST rekindled things with) over speaker phone after promising to win $250k and to buy her a golden retriever. Uhh… WHAT?!

Did Dan just propose to his GF via Big Brother's speaker phone? AND promise her a Golden Retriever? ???? #BBAU pic.twitter.com/A0CK7E8asO — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) July 5, 2020

Daniel: I will marry you after I win 250k#BBAU pic.twitter.com/qNa1Kt9N8M — RepliesWords (@RepliesWords) July 5, 2020

It is just SO. SO. SOOOOO. Cringe. Seriously, Big Brother make it stop.

I cant with dans phone call so cringe lol #BBAU — A (@tattedxbiebs) July 5, 2020

I ALMOST PUKED HEARING DAN TALK TO HIS GIRLFRIEND I HAVE NEVER CRINGED SO MUCH IN MY ENTIRE LIFE #BBAU — bIm (@backsinmybody) July 5, 2020

We all know Dan is going to win, buy a house and a golden retriever and *hopefully* have a better proposal than whatever the fuck we saw in the Diary Room tonight.