If ya stuck around at the end of Big Brother last night and watched the teaser for Sunday night’s ep, you will have seen that the next big plotline is *checks notes* the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the latest promo, the contestants are told about the pandemic as a crew member has come into contact with a positive case. Production is therefore shutdown and the house goes into lockdown.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that production of the Channel Seven series had to be temporarily halted as a staffer may had tested positive for Coronavirus. As a result, they were forced to break the BB rule of shielding the Housemates from the outside world.

The show’s production company Endemol Shine Australia later revealed in a statement to TV Tonight that (spoiler alert) the staffer’s test results had come back negative, and therefore they were able to continue production.

“The test result for our Big Brother crew member believed to be exposed to COVID-19 has come back negative. We will resume filming Big Brother tomorrow and will continue to work within all Federal and State guidelines.”

In the episode, BB summons the Housemates to the Diary Room and tells them about the pandemic: “Big Brother has been made aware that a crew member has come into contact with a confirmed coronavirus case. The Big Brother house will be placed in lockdown, and the game will be suspended.”

Catch the teaser for Sunday night’s ep below: