Big Brother Australia is back for another week and we’re kicking it off with some absolutely heartbreaking news.

Sweet, animal-loving Ian has been voted out in tonight’s eviction.

He was put up for elimination by Zoe (and Sarah, who had very little input) alongside Kieran and Marissa, presumably as a swing vote to force people to vote for Kieran.

But although we all love our adorable animal-lover, the rest of the house wasn’t so keen.

IF IAN DOESNT WIN I WILL BE CALLING A PROTEST #BBAU — Bonica Little (@Bonicalittlee) June 21, 2020

#BBAU if Ian leaves i am boycotting. — em (@EmFiddes) June 21, 2020

Big Brother’s little sister Angela basically orchestrated the whole thing from her secret bunker.

I liked Angela till she started hating on Ian. He’s just a lost sheep. #BBAU — Peter Morton (@petermortonidau) June 21, 2020

#BBAU NO ANGELA! LEAVE IAN ALONE — Maddison ???? (@SincerelyMadds_) June 21, 2020

Angela plotting your have Ian evicted #BBAU pic.twitter.com/rvZeShHPUH — Despicable Bree (@breelivetweet) June 21, 2020

But unfortunately, Angela’s plan worked perfectly and poor, sweet Ian was swiftly booted out of the Big Brother house tonight, leaving fans devastated.

#BBAU i love ian so much wtf, all he wanted to do was make everyone happy and take care of his animal wtf — hayley ???? (@hayley_lawley) June 21, 2020

The least Big Brother could do is let him join Angela in the bunker.

Was hoping Ian would win

Or at least put him in with Angela ????#BBAU — Chris (@Chris65956524) June 21, 2020

Or give him the damn fish.

at least give ian his fish 🙁 #bbau — nat ♪ (@nathaniaia) June 21, 2020

All of Australia right now.

Some people have decided this is grounds to boycott the rest of the season now that our wholesome prince is gone.

Not watching anymore. Ian was the best and so bloody wholesome. #bbau — Bianca (@aboveandbianca_) June 21, 2020

I mean, at least this gave us a bit of a shake up. We love to see Zoe’s plan crumble before her eyes. If you look carefully, you can pinpoint the *exact* moment her plan failed.

Zoe right now after nominating Ian because she knew he would be safe #BBAU pic.twitter.com/1aPrYUBHNy — Nathan Brown (@nathanbrown90) June 21, 2020

We simply live for the drama, but did they seriously have to take away the show’s most wholesome contestant? He just wanted to love his pets and hang out.

torn between loving the shake up but sad because ian is a little sweetheart who doesn’t deserve to go ????????#BBAU pic.twitter.com/PfHwrBMwRo — Tayla. (@tayla_essendon) June 21, 2020

To quote Kourtney Kardashian, “rude.”