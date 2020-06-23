Another episode, another 90 minutes of tears, backstabbing and Big Brother frothing over Chad. For the TL;DR version (you can check out the full episode recap here), the ladies were informed by Big Brother that they spent too much time in the bathroom, leading to a boy’s pamper day, Sophie ruined a challenge for the rest of her housemates and had a big tanty, Marissa nominated Xavier, Mat and Zoe, and Zoe was ultimately given ye ol’ boot. *exhales*

As always, Twitter was the true highlight, with punters chiming in with their gloriously unfiltered opinions about the housemates. Above all, two topics of conversation arguably dominated the feeds tonight – the continued non-existence of Xavier and… *checks notes* Kieran’s ever-present tongue.

Let’s start with the former. Xavier is either the smartest contestant in the game or, put simply, shy as fuck, ’cause he still hasn’t made a dent in the season’s narrative. Still, he has a loyally following, who can’t help but stan a silent king. They were about to riot when it was feared he’d be getting eliminated tonight.

See how Xavier isn't even up for discussion because everyone forgets about him? That's playing the game. #BBAU — Spaghetti O's. (@lovethyeezus) June 23, 2020

If Xavier is out tonight after getting very little screentime this entire season, I’m going to RAGE #BigBrotherAU #BBAU — Claudia???? (@claudiavdv03) June 23, 2020

And then there was Kieran’s tongue, making an appearance at any and every chance it could get. If you type ‘#BBAU tongue’ into Twitter, you may (or may not) be surprised to find a whole damn plethora of tweets pertaining to that specific topic.

KIERAN STICK YOUR TONGUE OUT ONE MORE FUCKING TIME I DARE YOU #BBAU — ً (@puremasssacre) June 23, 2020

If I have to see Kieran’s tongue one more time… #BBAU — Dan Lloyd (@DanLloydLaw) June 23, 2020

Pls stop zooming in on Kieran’s face when he’s sticking his tongue out PLEASE STOP #bbau — ????sophie???? (@worIdprincess2) June 23, 2020

As a cheeky bitch who tends to poke their tongue out at any and every opportunity, I empathise with Kieran, to be honest.

I need to come up with something clever like not having my tongue hang out all the time.. #BBAU pic.twitter.com/Fotsl2xX48 — Big Brother Always #BBAU (@BigBroAlways) June 21, 2020

Stay tuned to see if Xavier ends up saying more than 7 words in a 90-minute episode. (The suspense is killing me.)

Adios.