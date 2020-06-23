After watching Garth get the boot at the hands of the Alphas (Dan, Xavier, Mat etc), Shane is literally losing sleep as he’s concerned that he may be next.

The stress has got him up in the wee hours of the morning, having a pow-wow with Big Brother, then a coupla other Housemates. Already I’m led to believe that today’s elimination will be an absolute doozy.

Big Brother then reads the ladies of the House to filth, revealing that the girls have been spending six hours in the loo per day, and so he awards the boys some much needed toot time (there ya go Dan, you can bog away to your heart’s content).

unlimited shits, hazzah!

Big Brother has fed the thirsty fans’ needs with plenty of horny content including loads of shirtless / speedo moments while the bois are getting pampered, plus a watery challenge where literally everyone gets wet.

He then tasks the Housemates with getting the “extremely good looking” Chad’s pedometer up without him knowing, and it’s not just Chad who’s hot and bothered.

The Housemates successfully get Chad to smash the pedometer task, but they lose the dollarydoos ‘cos Sophie accidentally told him and now folks are piiiiissed.

Marissa, aka Ang’s right-hand woman, wins her first eviction challenge and nominates Xavier (who?), Mat and Zoe.

I’m absolutely stunned that Sophie’s not on that list considering how pissed everyone is at her but Marissa’s one sharp cookie. She’s chosen the most dangerous players in the game so this is gonna be a big one.

Naturally, the boys bro-down and it looks like Zoe is up for eviction, especially considering she’s won two elimination challenges in a row.

Poor Zoe would be devo watching this episode back and seeing pretty much almost every Housemate vote to fuck her off, even her closest mates.

All except for Shane, who views her as an easy target, and instead tries to rally the troops to fuck Mat off instead ‘cos you’ve got no hope in hell of losing to him if you end up in the finals and, well, he’s got a point.

While trying to put his plan into action, Dan overhears him as he creepily roams the halls like the Grim Reaper.

i seeeee youuuuu

In the end, Zoe is booted from the House by literally one point and holy shit, I cannot wait to see how awkward the next ep is now that Dan and Mat know Shane tried to take them down.

This gon’ be geeeeeewd. I’d sleep with a shank under my pillow tonight if I were you, mate.

Matty Galea is the Entertainment Editor at Pedestrian. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.