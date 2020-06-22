The episode kicks off with old mate Daniel expressing his devastation over his comrade Ian being booted in last night’s ep and ya can’t help but feel for the guy and also who could blame him? Ian was a fkn champ.

Also LOL at the fact that he wasn’t nearly upset about Talia being evicted way back when – in fact, I don’t think he’s even mentioned her ever since? Ah well.

So anyway, Angela’s back in the House and pretty much everyone is stoked about it except for Dan who uses a jumbled ‘when life gives you lemons’ phrase to describe his feelings about the return of the queen.

not happy, dan

Big Brother treats the Housemates to an Italian feast to welcome Ang back into the House and there’s this whole unsettling Godfather / Mafia vibe to it. This must be what Sunday lunch at Nonna’s is like after you rat on one of the five families.

Sensing the tension (that he created with glee), Big Brother once again proves he’s a big ol’ softie at heart by allowing the Housemates to have a read through mail sent to them by their loved ones. Bless.

shane, you precious farting angel

We’re reminded that the noughties Big Brother we grew up with is well and truly gone as Chad and Sophie jump into bed together (literally) and everything is blurred.

I’m sure it wasn’t his intention, but Garth has essentially become Kieran 2.0 with his lies, schemes and game-playing and it seems like almost everyone is intent on getting him evicted tonight.

Once again, Zoe’s won the elimination challenge and she follows king Daniel’s orders by electing him, Shane and Garth.

You’ll be happy to know Xavier finally gets his time in the sun and he uses it to absolutely rip into Garth and we stan a sweet but sassy boi.

“i’ve got something brutal to say, in the hopes that it’ll give me some screentime”

In the end, Garth ends up getting the boot with a whopping 12 votes which means pretty much most of the Housemates were off him.

BTW, one of the main things I miss about the old school Big Brother format was how we saw who each Housemate voted to evict and why so we could see who secretly hated each other.

We only get to find out who three Housemates vote for which sucks but you can pretty much guess who hates who. I have no doubt in my mind that people who Garth probably thought was on his side (i.e. Marissa) voted him the fuck out.

bloody stoked, mate

On his way out of the House, Garth decides to drop one final bomb by revealing to the Housemates that he was in the bunker, leaving Angela at the mercy of the guys to explain WTF he was on about.

As he was exiting, I half expected for him to be summoned into the bunker but nup. It looks like our friendly neighbourhood teddy bear is gone for good.

you can walk home, bitches

