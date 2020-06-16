In a recent Big Brother episode, Chad Hurst and Sophie Budack’s relationship seemed like it was heating up as they shared a lil smooch in bed but following that, they haven’t had much interaction.

Now, speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Angela Clancy revealed there are strict rules banning them from getting too cozy at night.

“Once the lights went out, everyone had to be in their own bed,” Angela said.

“We weren’t allowed to sleep together, apart from the sneaky here and there of Sophie and Chad.”

She went on to spill tea about the aforementioned Chad and Sophie, adding: “But they [Chad and Sophie] didn’t sleep together, they were actually not allowed to sleep a whole night.”

Angela also confirmed that all Housemates slept in their clothes, and everyone’s respectful of each other’s right to privacy.

“We made rules, such as when the girls are having a shower no boys were allowed to walk through the corridor. The house was very respectful,” she added.

“It’s a family show, and this is the kind of show I wanted to associate myself with, because I have a very strong christian faith and I’m a mum. I didn’t want to compromise who I am or my morals.”

Big Brother airs on Channel Seven.