I think one of the benefits of the new format of Big Brother is that the show is pre-filmed, therefore rather than waiting for Housemates to get evicted each week to spill the tea, 2020’s group can happily spill the tea because, well, technically they’ve all been evicted already (barring the finalists).

So here’s some tasty tea to get ya going on this chilly Tuesday morning, a Big Brother source (could be a production source or a former Housemate, perhaps?) has told Woman’s Day that the reality TV romance you’re witnessing between Chad Hurst and Sophie Budack is total BS.

“Producers were desperate for a love story,” the unnamed insider told the publication. “It was something they knew the show very much needed.”

The source says both Chad and Sophie feel like producers are “cherry picking” their cutesy scenes to make it look like they’re a thing, but they both knew it was all put on.

“Sophie is very competitive and wanted to win, so she definitely was playing the part of Chad’s love interest for the camera,” says the source.

“[But] most of the scenes where we’re shown a ‘giddy’ Sophie talking about Chad were cleverly edited – she was just talking about most of the hot guys in the house and dating in general.”

The publication adds that the other Housemates have been watching the series back and agree that the romance seems like a farce.

“Sophie and Chad being portrayed as these lovebirds onscreen is a joke to the housemates because they all know it wasn’t really like that,” adds the source.

It comes after despised housemate Kieran Davidson accused the show’s producers of “playing up” their relationship to add spice to the show.

“The Sophie-Chad dynamic is interesting. It makes me think, ‘Is this legitimate or just being played for the audiences and housemates?'” he told the publication.

The publication goes on to reveal that there was “constant chatter” in the House about Chad having a secret GF in Los Angeles, where he often travels for work.

“He was really careful not to admit anything too specific about his LA life and living arrangements, [but] it was very suspicious,” says the source.

Fuck me, what a mess.

Big Brother continues tonight on Channel Seven.